It took less than two days for a short-term rental opponent to answer the question I posed in the Sun last week: What Will STR opponents blame us for next?
Apparently the answer is that we will singlehandedly be responsible for the demise of the bed and breakfast industry, despite the fact that STR guests do not want to stay in hotels, motels or bed and breakfasts.
She claims that SB 249 “removes the town’s ability to set regulations, licenses or enforcement.” That is not true. Anyone who has read the bill knows that is not true. Then she contradicts that claim and asks, “Do you truly believe that small towns can pony up money so they can hire zoning/code enforcement officers?” The answer is a resounding yes.
Conway has already filled the position, despite not even having written the regulations the position is intended to enforce. Jackson has regulated STRs for more than a year and has had no trouble financing enforcement by collecting a registration fee from STR owners.
She continues by complaining that “the person that lists their house for rent does not even need to be on site. They can be in another town, state or country.” Spoiler alert: That’s how renting works…not just short term, but long term as well. Does she also want to ban long term rentals? Next she tells us that she has to pay the N.H. 8.5 percent meals and room tax as if that is a burden she alone bears.
STR owners also pay that tax and we don’t even serve meals. Worst of all, she suggests that “even deaths” have occurred at STRs. So now we know what they will blame us for next. Footnote: Her own bed and breakfast does not allow children, justifying the need for STRs for those parents with children.
