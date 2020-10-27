To the editor:
I am honored to support my wife, Wendy Richardson, to become the next representative for the state legislature in District 2. Her passion to do what is right for our community, accompanied by her determination and drive will serve the communities of Chatham, Eaton, Hales Location and Conway in Concord. Wendy has a way of connecting with people, her charismatic personality lights up every room.
She brings a high level of professionalism that is coupled with an understanding of the issues at hand. I believe the combination of these outstanding traits make her more than qualified to represent our New Hampshire families.
Wendy’s four children are her world. Her deep compassion for children is what drew me close to her in the early days of our relationship. Her love for children doesn’t end with her own; she is truly passionate and will advocate for all children born and unborn.
Wendy and I have and will continue to raise our children to value all the attributes that make this nation and this community a place to live freely. Wendy and I believe in the right to exercise your God-given right to worship without the interference of governmental control. We saw how people of faith were stopped from gathering together during these unprecedented times. Our family believes in the freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly, the right to petition the government, as well as the right to bear arms. Our Constitution is the greatest legal document ever written, and it is our responsibility to protect its integrity for future generations.
Wendy would be a great asset to any family. I humbly ask that when you vote on Nov. 3 to think of what is best for your family, faith and freedom and vote for Wendy Richardson.
Jason Richardson
Conway
