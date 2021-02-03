To the editor:
Having been a selectmen in Fryeburg, I know the cost of municipal services will only rise. Selectmen try very hard to keep the property tax low and in so doing often have to say no to beautification projects and special events. The sale of sidewalk pavers can raise funds to pay for such things as flower pots, holiday lighting, wreaths on light poles and other things that make for good memories of one’s hometown.
Mark Hounsell and I attended the first meeting to discuss this project. Mark shared his passion about the unique differences between North Conway and Conway. I suggested that we take a paver from each square and use it to commemorate the historical aspects of Conway that contribute to this uniqueness.
Once the streetscape project is completed the history walk will be one more way to attract people to the village. Those waiting for a show to start, wanting to take a walk on a lovely evening, children walking to and from school or being taken for a walk by their teacher will enjoy the history presented by these squares.
There is no doubt that many wonderful future improvements to the village are being planned by valley entrepreneurs, Mountain Top Music, Conway Historical Society, Conway Public Library, architecture, churches, the fountain and parks, Conway Rec Center, Ham Arena, Tuckerman Brewery, retailers and restaurants can only be enhanced by a historic walk.
Corrections to last Friday’s story: Pavers will cost $325. Add a logo — $575. Pavers would˙ be placed in the sidewalk at the time of construction. Impacting the integrity of the sidewalk is not a factor. Funds raised via North Conway pavers have been shared with Conway and Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association. This sharing is what provides for the initial $18,000 investment needed for the Conway Paver Project.
A missed opportunity?
Janice Crawford
Fryeburg, Maine
