To the editor:
On Tuesday, May 11, the town of Effingham heads to the polls to decide the future of the town.
I want to endorse Michael Cahalane for re-election for selectman. Over the last three years Michael has worked tirelessly for the town. Having had experience on the Historic District Commission, the Planning Board, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Michael brings a wealth of experience to the Select Board in town planning.
He has worked closely with engineering firms on road reconstruction projects, trying to get to the base of the problems on roads rather than just putting good pavement over bad.
He has worked on obtaining grant money to help with our infrastructure repairs, the latest being $250,000 for the Snow Road bridge, and a plan to carry the design over to other town bridges that need replacement, thus saving engineering costs on those projects.
He has obtained the New Hampshire Culvert Installer and Maintenance certification which has helped save the town a great deal of engineering money which otherwise would have been required.
He attends many classes that are available on a wide variety of subjects so he can get a better understanding of state requirements. He has worked closely with local banks in setting up escrow accounts for some proposed land development projects. When I have had questions about the operation or plans for the town Michael has always provided me the answers in a courteous and professional manner.
Again, I strongly endorse Michael Cahalane for selectman and urge the people of Effingham to cast their ballots for him as well.
Janet Bartoswicz
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.