I am writing this letter today in support of Michael Cahalane’s bid for the office of selectman in Effingham. I have known Mike for several years, and found him to be forthright and honest. He has a plan for the town that is both attainable and affordable.
He works in the best interest of the town, and has accomplished a great deal. The Snow Road Bridge had been tossed around for several years with failed plan after failed plan. Mike worked with engineers and came up with a workable plan for a bridge that is not only functional but attractive.
He saved the town thousands of dollars by adjusting the way the town banks their money and changing banks. The manager of the bank said Mike was one of the most informed people she has had the pleasure of working with. Additionally, he succeeded in saving the town more money when the courts settled the class action lawsuit the utilities had against most of the towns in the state by negotiating a settlement that was very favorable to the town.
He has been accused of suing the town, when he and two others filed for an injunction on the Stevens Road culvert project. This was not a lawsuit to get money from the town. It was an effort to make the board of selectmen at the time adhere to the will of the people, who asked the board to put any project or purchase greater than $15,000 go to out to bid.
Though the judge hearing the case found the three didn’t have adequate standing for the case, she did say how she was appalled that a board of selectmen could be so callous as to not listen to the will of the voters.
Again, I urge my fellow citizens to vote for Michael Cahalane for selectman on March 14.
