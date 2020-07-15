To the editor:
The little log cabin “playhouse” was my fun place to go as a child. A place where I could use my imagination of how my life might be in the quaint town of North Conway.
As I got older I would drive by it on my way to work. It kept me going on days I would have liked to just stay home. So you might say it was a powerful influence on my life, even though it was just a small log cabin. Children can dream, can’t they?
The town decided to paint it a bright blue to match the playground equipment. I didn’t like that, but I still loved my little cabin. Painting it blue you said would be cheerier and draw more tourists. How many tourists and how much money is enough? Or is the town I once loved gone? I hope not.
I still have my dreams, and “my little log cabin” is still in my imagination.
Jan Boyd
North Conway
