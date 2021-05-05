To the editor:
Given some recent letters to the editor, I thought my perspective on what a Vietnam combat veteran was and is might be of some interest. From my view, my former brother-in-law John Burke and Frank McCarthy, both USMC mustangs, each set the standard for a Vietnam combat veteran.
Both served multiple tours in Vietnam in the midst of some of the heaviest fighting in that war.
Both received war wounds, and award of the Purple Heart. Additionally, Frank McCarthy lost a lung due to the effects of Agent Orange.
Both retired from the USMC following their combat service.
Both had signed a “contract” with the United States government which allowed the government to send them into combat at a moment’s notice. All in-country Vietnam veterans gave something to the effort (millions of men served in country) and some gave all (58,000-plus deceased names on the Wall).
As a part of the earlier mentioned “contract” and based on their retired status, each man was and is entitled to medical coverage and their retirement check for the rest of their lives.
I am sure that both men faced criticism from part of the American public for their service upon return to the USA, given the conflict’s nature.
As I write this, Frank McCarthy is on the road to Arlington National Cemetery for the interment of a fellow Marine who served as a platoon commander in his unit.
Many individuals have criticized these veterans, and that is their right under the Constitution of the United States. In my opinion, most of the criticism of in-country (Vietnam) combat veterans demonstrates the blissful ignorance of the individual voicing the criticism. This ignorance is to be expected, as the majority have never served a day on military active duty.
James R. LeFebvre
North Conway
(0) comments
