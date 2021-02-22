To the editor:
Taxpayers are somewhat familiar with the Kennett High School windows issue. The Conway School Board has drafted two warrant articles for discussion and consideration at the school district deliberative session March 3.
Warrant Article 2 is a traditional “bonding” article, requiring 60 percent approval by the voters. As designed, the $1.3 million bond request does not use any of the $650,000 fund balance in the Kennett High School maintenance fund, which was established for this type of situation.
Estimated “reimbursement” from the sending towns is expected to be $855,000, meaning that the “new cost” to Conway taxpayers is approximately $445, 000.
Article 2A funds the project differently. If Article 2 fails and Article 2A is approved, it would raise approximately $750,000 on a one-time basis for transfer to the KHS maintenance fund.
The new fund balance would then be sufficient (approximately $1.4 million) to fund the project.
It is important to understand that $493,000 of this $750,000 in new money would be offset from the sending towns in the following fiscal year. Under this approach, the “new cost” to Conway taxpayers is approximately $257,000, a net taxpayer savings of $188,000 compared to the bonding alone approach. It should be noted that the sending towns contributed to the KHS maintenance fund’s current $650,000 balance.
Some persons have suggested that retaining the KHS maintenance fund balance is important due to near term “foreseeable events.” We understand their position. One suggestion is that replacement of the KHS roof may be one of those events. On Dec. 9, 2020, the school district staff responded to a series of Municipal Budget Committee questions in writing, and the following reply about the KHS roof seems to belie that concern:
“The high school roof is 13 years old with a 15-year warranty.Although this roof is not due to be replaced any time in the next few years, it will be multiple millions of dollars when the time comes (+/- 10 years).”
Given the preceding, it is our suggestion that voters, understanding the emergency situation associated with failing windows, defeat Article 2 and support Article 2A.
This approach most efficiently pays for immediate and necessary repairs, with no compromise to the quality of education or safety for our students and staff personnel.
James R. LeFebvre, Intervale
Bob Drinkhall, Kearsarge
Frank Jost, North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.