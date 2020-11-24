To the editor:
I almost spat out my coffee when I read Quddus Snyder’s rambling Nov. 20 “Message to Sununu” exhorting Gov. Sununu to defend the Democracy because narcissist Snyder “helped elect him.”
Ironically, Snyder is anything but a supporter of democracy. He regularly threatens others for engaging in protected free speech with which he disagrees. He is the proverbial censor who believes that everyone is entitled to their own opinion as long as it is his (Snyder’s) opinion.
While demanding “New England civility” from everyone else, Snyder justifies his own intolerance on the pretext that his opponents represent an existential threat to the Constitution, while he ignores the fact that everyone and anyone could use that same excuse to silence dissent.
Snyder calls Trump — a democratically elected president who has done a great job during his term — a tyrant, while Snyder blindly supports Trump’s predecessor, Obama, who, along with Biden whom Snyder also now supports, arguably undermined constitutional principles, race relations and equality in this country more than any other president in recent times.
Snyder also apparently has no qualms about the Democrats’ voter disinformation campaign (the Russian hoax) and massive voter intimidation campaign (the riots and physical attacks upon Trump supporters) that took place over the last few years.
Snyder epitomizes the Orwellian world where up is now down, and slavery is now freedom. Gov. Sununu, before you take any advice from Snyder, remember that this is the man whose personal principles were so bankrupt that he resorted to exposing his buttocks to his fellow Granite State citizens. That is not the type of “turning the other cheek” New Hampshire needs right now.
James Pietrangelo
North Conway
