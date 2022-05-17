Watch out, everybody. Quddus Snyder has now assembled a crack investigative team to uncover political intrigue in the state (May 12 column, “Quddus Snyder: Dear Matt (Mowers) ... My team has perused your campaign website(’s) ... focus on ‘Election Integrity.’”
Like Ghostbusters, Snyder’s team of “integrity-busters” apparently toil at ordinary jobs during the day, but then once the moon comes out, these cheeky fellows don capes and mightily try to get to the bottom of their political opponents’ campaigns. Only the Shadow knows who else’s crap the team will dump on the public the next time. Same bat-time, same bat-channel next week, folks.
In all seriousness, Snyder and integrity are an oxymoron. He has no credibility. Practically everyone who held their nose to read his gassy May 12 column either laughed out loud, or vomited a little in their mouth, at its pure ludicrousness, narcissism and hypocrisy. Snyder’s column’s otherwise serious, defamatory accusations couldn’t help but ring false simply because they came from him.
People only remember Snyder as the strident ideologue who proudly exposed his buttocks in public, and then thought it funny in an April Fool’s column to later recount the incident from the first-person perspective of his as*hole. Fool, indeed — and The Conway Daily Sun is his stage.
Snyder’s truly “unique” writing style would be better suited to fictional or musical writing, rather than political. Ever read “Alice in Wonderland”? How about a sequel, “Quddus in Wonderland”? The Mad Hatter is right up his rabbit-hole. Ever heard of the song/band “Peaches & Cream”? How about “Peaches & Quddus”?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.