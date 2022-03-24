I congratulate two wonderful Mount. Washington Valley authors on their recent publications.
Jackson resident Sue Titus Reid, J.D., Ph.D., an attorney and professor who is in her 59th year of teaching law to students, recently had the fourth edition of one of her books, “Criminal Law: The Essentials,” published by Cognella.
Sue once worked on a case with famed trial lawyer Roy Black, and she also was breaking the glass ceiling for women in law school long before many of today’s prominent women jurists even knew what the word “law” means. “Criminal Law” is such a model college textbook that aspiring lawyers have been using it for nigh on 30 years now. It’s so good that it almost makes me want to go back to law school, and it certainly has inspired thousands of women and men to go to law school in the first place.
As Doc Long lately broke the news of, North Conway resident and decorated Maj. Frank McCarthy, USMC (Ret.), who served 30 years in the Marine Corps — including three tours in Vietnam — and later served three terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, recently had his Vietnam War memoir, “Lima-3: And the Mustang Grunt,” published by FriesenPress.
Frank has also written another, as of yet unpublished, gripping true-life book about his pursuit as a civilian of the Appalachian Killer. “Lima-3” is a humbling, haunting account by Frank of the true heroism of his men as they fought the enemy in the jungles of Vietnam. The book makes clear what an American hero Frank himself was during the War.
“Lima-3” is one of the best books I have ever read, period. Tom Hanks or Steven Spielberg should make it into a movie like “Band of Brothers.”
Our community is lucky to have these two stars among us.
