To the editor:
OK, I get it! You don’t like President Donald Trump. But given the fact that Joe Biden cannot remember he’s not running for the Senate (multiple times), that we don’t deserve to know his positions on drastic changes to our government, that he can’t remember the name of “that Mormon, you know the Governor,” and that the September Gallup Poll showing 56 percent polled find themselves better off in the last four years than in the last presidency means to C’mon Man Joe that they have memory issues, do you really want to be responsible for electing him to run this country.
If you do, maybe you are privy to the suggestion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now contemplating a committee to remove future presidents (“Not Donald Trump”) which by the way is a violation of the Constitution, which will perhaps remove a president Biden and give us all a president Harris, given her record and positions.
The future of the economy, your and my retirements/investments, and, yes, Medicare and Social Security and our legacy to our (my) children and grandchildren, lead me to suggest you really consider in depth your vote if you have not voted yet. Bon chance, America!
James Page
Conway
