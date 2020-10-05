To the editor:
Law enforcement in the Conway area seem to be enforcing the law selectively, with officers and officials giving an apparent pass to Quddus Snyder of Eaton to do as he pleases.
First, there was Snyder’s canoe protest on Cathedral Ledge during which he hung huge banners and a Tyrolean traverse from the cliff face. According to The Conway Daily Sun report of the protest, Snyder said that the Bartlett police and the N.H. State Parks allowed the event to continue. However, Torene Tango-Lowy of the N.H. State Parks recently indicated to me that the addition of equipment or structures — like banners and a Tyrolean traverse — to Cathedral Ledge requires a permit, and that Snyder had no such permit.
Second, there was Snyder’s protest at the Lobster Trap restaurant during which he deliberately and disgracefully bared and slapped his buttocks at, or “mooned,” Donald Trump Jr., Trump supporters and other event attendees, including collaterally one or more children.
According to the Daily Sun report of the incident, Snyder was not arrested for his act, because Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei said that Snyder’s mooning “did not meet the statutory requirements of indecent exposure or lewdness” under RSA 645:1 because Snyder bared only his buttocks and not his genitals. However, RSA 645:1, Indecent Exposure and Lewdness, states that a person “is guilty of a misdemeanor if such person fornicates, exposes his or her genitals, or performs any other act of gross lewdness under circumstances which he or she should know will likely cause affront or alarm.” RSA 645:1-I.
Thus, even if a person merely moons someone, he or she has arguably committed a crime. Indeed, in 2013, a male was arrested in Portsmouth for mooning a woman.
Why not Snyder?
James E. Pietrangelo, II
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.