To the editor:
For weeks in my daily sojourns around North Conway, I have noticed increasing litter or accumulations of litter on the ground in various places. I have also heard reports from friends of litter on trails and rivers in the greater valley area.
Obviously, the genesis of most of this litter is the horde of tourists who think of our fair town and its surrounding environs as their personal playground and trash can.
Now that that horde is gone for the season, though, the question still remains, what to do about the litter?
The litter certainly isn’t going to pick itself up, and it is only going to get worse as it blows across other properties and embeds itself in the local underbrush. The coming snow will then set it in until next year.
The state and the town also seem AWOL so far on the problem. Ultimately, we the people are going to have to pick the litter up.
I encourage every property owner — particularly businesses, whether open or closed — in the town to police their own property for litter at least once a week, if not once a day.
Indeed, some owners have always done that. Settlers Green’s vast estate is always immaculate. I also encourage citizens to join me in volunteering in picking up the litter.
Perhaps we could even have a late Valley Pride Day in October. The town also needs to get tough on littering and on enforcement of property codes if any.
The beauty of this valley is a treasure that we have to zealously guard.
James E. Pietrangelo, II
North Conway
