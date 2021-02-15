To the editor:
Dear Bill Catalucci,
Your letters to the editor are always spot-on, as the British say. Your last letter is indeed correct that the Sun is biased against conservative letter writers.
The Sun uses a variety of tactics to suppress ideas with which it disagrees — including not printing legitimate letters at all, delaying printing them, altering them or placing them in marginal positions in an edition.
I write myself now merely to point out that while we should call the Sun out on its slant, doing so will not result in the Sun suddenly becoming objective in its editorial policy.
What we need to do is launch a competing newspaper. Period. I’ve been working on a first edition for just such a newspaper. Whether I will financially be able to get the newspaper off the ground is another matter. But what is certain is that the Sun won’t change its stripes until its bottom line is threatened, and people see what objectivity really looks like. And that requires a competitor.
James E. Pietrangelo II
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.