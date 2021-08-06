To the editor:
To quote Shakespeare, “something is rotten in the state of Denmark,” i.e., the town of Conway.
There seems to be a concerted if not concealed effort in the valley to legitimize, and make fait accompli, the proposed Kevin Peare Memorial skate park — despite its sundry negatives. A while ago, the Sun published not one but three pro-skate-park letters in a row, but refused to publish a single contra-skate-park letter from me in response.
More recently, the Sun had a gushing article about the supposed 2023 groundbreaking for the skate park on land off of Hemlock Lane. According to the Sun, who apparently quoted or cited Caren Peare, the town of Conway will own the skate park, but the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park Committee will maintain it.
The problem is that simply isn’t true. No groundbreaking has been scheduled. Indeed, while the selectmen in 2019 endorsed the idea of a possible skate park in the bypass right-of-way, they haven’t actually approved such a skate park on town land or using town funds — and possibly won’t ever. All that’s happened apparently is back-room dealing between a town official and the Peare Committee.
This isn’t the first time that an apparent mischaracterization has been made to fundraise for the skate park. In 2020, the Peare Committee stated that they were “waiting on word about a parcel of land in North Conway off the new Rec path running from Cranmore Mountain to Hemlock Lane” — also as if a deal on the skate park were almost done. But at the time both the town and the state disavowed knowledge of any actual plans for a skate park in the bypass corridor.
Making misleading statements to solicit money is wrong.
James E. Pietrangelo II
North Conway
