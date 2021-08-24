To the editor:
Even die-hard Democrats are recoiling in horror as they see the unfolding result of a presidential election so unfree, unfair and fraudulent that it installed in the White House a man whose own running mate once called him a racist — a man so profoundly in the thralls of clinical dementia that he now gets lost simply going to the Oval Office. The Sun, long a bastion of left-wing propaganda, can only hide its head in the sand as the carnage ensues.
The secret plan for Biden — who, with his corrupt son Hunter, are puppets of the Chinese and/or Russians — to undermine America on all fronts has come to fruition.
Biden has breached our national security, allowing hundreds of thousands if not millions of illegal immigrants, COVID-19 carriers, criminals and terrorists to flood into the country. The southern invasion is a ticking time-bomb waiting to go off, literally and figuratively.
Biden has breached our national defense, allowing Afghanistan to fall to the Taliban.
Biden has breached our rule of law and equality, enacting laws that reward criminals, discriminate against whites, and deprive landlords of their private property.
Biden has breached our economy, creating inflation through unsustainable spending measures that are nothing short of latent communism.
We must act now to save the nation before the Biden-Harris administration does any more harm.
The Sun refused to publish a prior letter of mine, months ago, calling for the impeachment of Biden and Harris, even though the Sun had run such similar letters from Democrats against Trump when he was president. At what point will the Sun pull its head out of the sand — when the nation is in ruin?
Biden the Tyrant must be removed from office.
James E. Pietrangelo II
North Conway
