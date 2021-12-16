To the editor:
We have a major housing problem in this town and nothing has been done to fix it. The STR problem is a minor problem that this valley can't even fix even though the people have spoken against it many times.
But there is a bigger problem and it's not been addressed enough. The few people keep buying the properties in town and making it harder to rent for the actual workers within the valley.
There are a select few people that own/keep buying more property within the valley and raising rent and making it harder and harder for the actual workers of the businesses within the valley.
For example, there are three pages of help wanted but only two rentals available, and the rentals that are available are for a very niche market for certain people — 60 years or over or no pets.
This valley is falling apart due to the very few people who own a bunch of property, and many people within the valley know whom I speaking of. They do not care about the valley nor the culture of the valley, they just care about money and how to get more of it.
That is a bigger problem than the STRs. The very few property owners in this town needs to be dealt with because it is becoming more of a monopoly, which is very much against federal law.
Jade Gianakos
North Conway
