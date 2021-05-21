To the editor:
Wearing a mask in this state for the most part is a personal choice, but those who are fully vaccinated and will continue to wear one as it cannot hurt anything are sending a message that the vaccine does not work.
Masks are worn to protect others and not oneself (unless wearing an N-95 mask) so there really is no need to wear a mask according to the science. The only way we can return to "normal" is to stop living in fear and to stop wearing masks, particularly if fully vaccinated.
Jackie Connors
Jackson
