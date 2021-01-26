To the editor:
National COVID-19 leadership failure began in March 2020. The president told us, “it’s not my responsibility” and pushed responses off to state governors. With no national plan, tens of thousands of Americans probably died unnecessarily.
But leadership also played a role at the states, with some governors preferring to let citizens have the “freedom to die,” (and to cause others to die), rather than enforcing mask mandates. A comparison of Vermont and New Hampshire, both small and each led by a Republican governor, is instructive.
Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont led from the start, assembling the top medical people working in state agencies to educate and assist the public. Scott has also held two press conferences each week for months, accepting questions from television, radio and newspaper reporters.
Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire took a very different approach. Staying largely below the COVID radar, he exerted little statewide leadership. He held few press conferences and was reticent to warn his citizens of the extreme dangers of the virus.
Results in the two states tell the story of leadership and its absence. John Hopkins University reports that as of Jan. 18, 2021, New Hampshire has 56,864 cases and Vermont has 10,057.
This significant difference cannot be explained by population differences. New Hampshire has a rate of 4,182 cases per 100,000 people, while Vermont’s rate is 1,612, more than two-and-a-half times lower than the N.H. rate.
In terms of actual deaths per 100,000 people, Vermont’s rate is 23, while New Hampshire’s death rate is 69 — precisely three times higher. Clearly, not all differences among states can be attributed to leadership alone, but like for the U.S. itself, New Hampshire residents experience more COVID and more deaths because its governor — like the president — failed to take responsibility to protect the public.
J. Larry Brown
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.