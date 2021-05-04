To the editor:
In the March 23 Zoom meeting in Effingham, Selectman Mike Cahalane made some comments which require rebuttal.
Mr. Cahalane has inferred that both Lennie Espie and Lawrence Edwards have run the Unassigned Fund Balance into the ground. I disagree. The following paragraph includes information from the CPA records of the town's auditor. These are unofficial records of the Unassigned Fund Balance:
2014 — $856,610. 2015 — $564,189. 2016 — $809,053. 2017 — $774,971. 2018 — $574,033. 2019 — $939,749.
It is unfortunate that a selectman would play with figures to assure his re-election. It is also clear that Mr. Cahalane has been misinterpreting many facts. It upsets me that he has so little respect for the truth.
Irene E. Riordan
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.