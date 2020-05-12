To the editor:
Many thanks to the two good Samaritans who, on a windy Saturday, pulled over to both sides of Intervale Cross Road to remove branches on the road that had just fallen from a leaning tree. I applaud them for taking the risk so that others could then safely negotiate the curve.
I have informed the New Hampshire Electric Co-op about the leaning tree, whose branches will fall on the power lines should the tree end up falling. They will check it out.
Last Aug. 6, 2019, I made a presentation to the selectmen regarding the need for improved safety on Intervale Cross Road, which is used regularly by commercial and non-residential drivers as a byway.
I am hoping that my concerns and recommendations will be considered. At least additional signage would help the police monitor the speeding on Intervale Cross Road and keep the residents safer.
Last Friday, as we were turning left to enter our driveway, which is on a curve on Intervale Cross Road, we almost got hit by a speeding car. Scary. I’m sorry we moved there because it is not the residential neighborhood we thought it would be. It is more like living on a commercial thoroughfare.
Ildiko Oyler
Intervale
yes, unfortunately intervale cross road and Hurricane mountain road have become the worst kept secret for avoiding the North Conway traffic.
