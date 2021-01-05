To the editor:
The end does not justify the means. If you voted for Joe Biden, you should want to be assured that he won the election fairly before you celebrate. Fraudulent elections set America up for communism/totalitarianism.
Whatever one’s political, personal or religious affiliation, Americans should always demand fair, legitimate elections and results.
Sadly, there is much evidence out there of fraudulent elections, often set up by the courts and county officials. For example, in Pennsylvania, it was not the will of the legislators that was honored as required by the Constitution. It was the edicts of the courts to extend the elections by several days, thereby authorizing massive mail-in balloting that is tailor-made for fraud.
Biden is calling for Americans to “come together as a nation … to unite," and for Republicans to cooperate. Such hypocrisy. If he and the Democrats really want to unite Americans, they need to support fair elections and cooperate with the Republican Party. It seems the Democratic Party has had as its No. 1 priority from Day 1 to oust Donald Trump, versus putting America first.
Against all odds, Trump has accomplished much for all Americans. Instead of calling for President Trump to step down, to get out of the way, Democrats should call for legitimizing our election process and then graciously accept the outcomes.
As a refugee from communism, my priority is to support free, honest, legal elections; then to vote for those who uphold the principles of free speech, religion, legal immigration, right to life, term limits, capitalism, “all lives matter” — those of every race, nationality, religion, sex, age, disability and the babies in the womb.
But regardless of any election outcomes, I accept honest results as every citizen should. It’s not a question of political party; it’s a question of freedom and integrity.
Ildiko Oyler
Intervale
