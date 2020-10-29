To the editor:
As a refugee from Communism and as a University of California at Berkeley graduate, I write this to ask all of you to please vote to support our country’s freedoms. People from all over the world come to America not just to escape Communism, Socialism, poverty, and fear, but to embrace a way of life guaranteeing the right to speak and think freely.
But this right is under attack now throughout our nation, just as it was at UC Berkeley during the 1960s, when in spite of all the idealistic rhetoric from activists about free speech conservative speakers were shouted down or kept from speaking at Sproul Hall then, and again in 2017. Eerily, a similar scene is taking place in San Francisco even as I write this.
Free speech has become a dangerous undertaking, even here in New Hampshire, the “Live Free or Die” state. I would never wear a MAGA hat, or put a Trump/Pence bumper sticker on my car, or put a Trump/Pence sign on my yard because I don't want to be personally threatened and I don't want our car or house to be vandalized by "Free Speechers."
From my research and personal experience, I believe that a vote for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris is a vote for Socialism/globalism, for no term limits, for illegal immigration, for restricted speech and religion, for abortion — all of which take freedoms away. I believe that a vote for the ticket of Donald Trump/Mike Pence is a vote for capitalism, for term limits, for legal immigration, for freedom of speech and religion, and for “All Lives Matter” — yes, those of every race, nationality, religion, sex, age, and of those babies in the womb.
Ildiko Oyler
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.