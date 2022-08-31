In a single sentence, "In March, Underwood again took the town by surprise when, during a sparsely attended town meeting, he motioned to slash Croydon’s school budget by 50 percent," Jonna Carter managed to make four separate misstatements of fact.
First, it was a school district meeting, not a town meeting. Towns and districts are different entities. In Croydon, the town and the district are nearly opposites in terms of character and temperament.
Second, there shouldn't have been much surprise given that I had stated, at the previous annual meeting, that we should replace ransoms presented by the district with budgets presented by voters.
Third, the meeting wasn't sparsely attended, compared to previous meetings. Attendance, and the size of the vote, were completely typical.
Fourth, the school budget wasn't slashed. Voters were presented with decades of data showing that there is no relationship between school spending and student achievement, and a list of alternatives that perform at least as well as traditional public schools at a fraction of the cost. In response, they voted for a budget large enough to educate district students but small enough to prevent trying to continue with a failed system by doing a little trimming around the edges. It wasn't about cutting anything, but about building a new system from the ground up, by forcing serious consideration of fundamental questions about education that have too long been ignored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.