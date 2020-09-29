To the editor:
I hope our country will come together for the common good. Recently, the Lobster Trap Restaurant hosted a Donald Trump Jr. rally. I was across the street holding a Biden/Harris sign and was called a pedophile by several people leaving the rally.
President Donald Trump is creating chaos every day. He is corrupt and using lies to create diversions and division in the United States. He has set us back on environmental regulations to the point where pollution has become a life threatening issue for all species.
People should not face discrimination based on sexual orientation or race, and everyone should have access to health care. Lastly, I believe that education is the key to a just society and that we should heed what science is telling us. I will support candidates who will work to protect the environment, are champions for civil rights, and support public education.
Helen Hurgin
North Conway
