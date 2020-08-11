To the editor:
Democrats don’t get it. We know that Trump is an arrogant blowhard who says a lot of stupid, irrelevant things.
We also know that he loves America and is fighting hard for us. We like him but recognize his flaws. His policies are good for the country.
Democrat policies are slow suicide by leftism.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
