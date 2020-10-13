To the editor:
In response to Linda Stetson McNall's letter of Oct. 2, 2020: Trump isn't the biggest threat to the Constitution. Democrats are. That's the reason why you're seeing the "Save America, Vote Republican" signs.
Political activists posing as journalists, news anchors, and their panels of "experts" have been telling us that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian who threatens our government, but it's the Democrats who are declaring war on the Constitution.
Democrats are promising that, if elected, they will abolish the Electoral College and might also pack the Supreme Court with liberal justices — allowing them to marginalize Americans who do not support their increasingly radical agenda and impose it on everyone.
The purpose of the Electoral College is to protect us from what James Madison called the "tyranny of the majority." The goal was to make sure even the smallest states have a say in electing the president and prevent those with big-city populations from dictating to the less populous ones.
If voters in the "flyover" states oppose spending trillions on a Green New Deal, and trillions on welfare for immigrants, and a government take-over of health-care, tough luck.
On Nov. 3, Americans will be forced to choose between the boorish vulgarity of Donald Trump — however off-putting, that has not threatened constitutional rights — and a Democratic Party threatening an unconstitutional power-grab to pack the courts, abolish the Electoral College, and overthrow America into a socialist republic from the top down.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
