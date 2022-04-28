In response to Michael Kerins: In your letter, it is clear that you continue to suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome — as you mentioned Trump a total of nine times — you are a backward thinking ideologue.
You do realize that you guys are sleepwalking toward an electoral disaster in November? Why? Because Democrats have lost sight on how to build a broad-based coalition.
Americans are turning against a Democratic Party that they feel has become more attuned to the priorities of the progressives and less focused on the concerns and frustrations of the broader American electorate. As a result, the Democrats are on track to suffer one of the most colossal midterm losses of any party in history.
President Joe Biden has lost the most public support during the past several months than any U.S. president since World War II, per Gallup. Last week, Biden’s approval on the economy fell to a new low: 35 percent approve, 60 percent disapprove, per Quinnipiac.
A national Democratic Party that prioritizes on progressive policies at the expense of kitchen-table issues, and that dwells on Donald Trump at the expense of forward-looking realities, is at risk of becoming a narrow Democratic Party appealing only to the left.
Going forward, Democrats need to recognize the realities of the broader American electorate, especially independent voters, they are not liberals, are not woke and they are not locked-in ideologues.
