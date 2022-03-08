So you want to talk about outlandishness, Quddus Snyder? Let’s do it. The Democratic Party has been carjacked by progressive, leftist ideologues, and is pursuing a political agenda at odds with the wishes of the broader American public.
The Republican Party has found new traction on invented issues like “democracy is in jeopardy, and critical race theory.” But there are also real issues on which the GOP offers positions distinct from those of the Democrats, including the economy, immigration, crime and federal mandates. These differing positions, including a fierce opposition to a perceived effort to defund the police, allow Republicans to portray themselves as battling on behalf of a sober voting constituency.
Republicans feel as if they are in a struggle for the direction of the country, and they have been able to clearly identify the issues around which they are fighting. Consider the latest RCP Direction of the Country poll: Right direction 28.6 percent; wrong direction 63.6 percent.
Republican gains in presumed Democratic strongholds have unleashed dire predictions about the 2022 midterms; that the Democratic party has been captured by the far left, alienating voters with big spending, and a politically correct agenda.
The script of the left mucking up the party’s chances with woke-ness holds strong. Democratic strategist James Carville left little doubt where blame lay for the gubernatorial losses. “Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey,” he said. “Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Washington. I mean, this defund the police lunacy, this remove Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools. Common people see that insanity, and it really has a negative effect all across the country.”
So for Democrats to stand a chance in November, they need to stand up and fight back against the left.
