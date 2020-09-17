To the editor:
Why on earth was Andrew Gray, aka “The TD Bank Blonde Bank Robber,” allowed out of jail?
He doesn’t deserve to be a part of society. Who are the judges that decide to put that never-ending criminal back out on our streets? How did he get here from Peabody anyway? He is not welcome here.
Gray is an imminent danger to society. To our sympathetic judicial system: If you let that thing out of prison again, and he breaks into my home, you will have to carry him out.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
