To Michael Kerins: Whataboutism much? Let's talk about lies ... I’ll try just to scratch the surface of disinformation that the mainstream media peddles 24/7. Feel free to add your own favorite “fake but accurate” stories in the tradition of “60 Minutes,” CNN and Rolling Stone. Donald Trump removed the MLK Jr. bust from the Oval Office. Hunter Biden is a talented artist. A video made by a Christian caused Benghazi. Jussie Smollett was the victim of a hate crime. The Covington Catholic kid was a racist.
If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is Native American. Social workers should respond to 911 calls. The Steele dossier was totally legit: Hillary Clinton didn’t pay for it. Trump’s tax cuts were “bread crumbs.” The NSA isn’t spying on Americans’ communications. The polar ice caps will be gone by the summer of 2013. It must be true. Al Gore said it.
The Delta “variant” was deadlier than the original. Nancy Pelosi was “set up” by the hair salon. Trump’s China travel ban was racist. Voter ID laws are racist because Blacks are somehow unable to procure driver’s licenses. The border is totally under control. President Barack Obama didn’t build those cages, that was Trump, back in 2014. The Bernie bro who shot up the GOP congressional baseball practice was “apolitical.” CNN analyst: All women must be believed — except Tara Reade, who had said Biden had sexually assaulted her in 1993. ...
I would like to add one of my own “deeply sourced” scoops to this endless list. It’s at least as credible as any of the above Democrat so-called reporting. Here it is: Gov. DeSantis is president elect in 2024.
