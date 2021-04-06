To the editor:
In response to letter-writer Robin Heather. Artificial multiculturalism! What a great idea! Let's replicate our Mount Washington Valley multiculturalism project exactly like Lawrence, Mass. did forty years ago when Sen. Ted Kennedy artificially integrated thousands of Latinos into Lawrence.
The Latino community took over North Lawrence, and the white community set up fort in South Lawrence. As the crime rate grew, raising tensions, the cultures clashed, and the whites moved away. Today, Lawrence is 82.6 percent Latino. Lawrence is a crime ridden mess, with abandoned buildings, and one of the highest unemployment and crime rates in the state.
You want to "open the valley to a whole new world?" The 2020 crime rate in Lawrence was 202 per square mile. Visualize the Met and Zeb's tagged with gang-related graffiti.
You said it's all about "blending" cultures. Have you ever been to Los Angeles? LA is the multicultural capital of the world, but the cultures are dug in to their own segregated neighborhoods like ticks. They are not arm-in-arm in the streets singing, "We are the World." Do you think the upscale Asians of Larchmont dine in East Hollywood? They don't. Do you think the Latino's of East Hollywood shop in Larchmont? They don't.
Your warm and fuzzy (welcome mat) is fueled by your desire to virtue signal to other globalist moonbats your ignorant (from reality) utopian world view. Maybe you and AOC should put on your tinfoil hats and take an ey-opening vacation in the south side of Chicago. I'll be interested to know how you "blend in."
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.