Simply blaming guns for the ongoing mass shootings is shortsighted. Ignoring the fact that mental illness was politicized by utopians, who feel that "everyone should be free," including harmful and mentally ill people who should be institutionalized.
The delusional process of "deinstitutionalization" has been a convenient shorthand to explain away the tragedy of how thousands of mentally ill people were committed to life on the streets.
Such a one-dimensional view fails, however, to deal with the deep and powerful cultural and political forces (Democrats) that caused deinstitutionalization and continue to keep us from confronting and ending this disgrace to our society. The social and political delusions which justified — for their own purposes — ignoring the needs of the mentally ill.
By the 1960s, mental illness did not exist, its critics claimed: it was only a "label" for people perceived as "different." And such illnesses could be treated in the community.
During the same period, the national enthusiasm for a civil rights approach to all social problems has made it impossible to give medical help to anyone without their consent, no matter how desperately their families and others know it is needed to protect them and others.
A short walk through any American community today reveals the utter failure of these policies. Our sidewalks and parks have become open-air mental wards — but without treatment for their inmates.
It is too easy to call this population "homeless" for the hard truth is that affordable housing, even if available, does not treat mental illness.
