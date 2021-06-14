To the editor:
Why aren't the Democrats ashamed of this bigoted president? We used to react to racism, now we're supposed to actively seek it out. So let's seek out some racism.
President Joe Biden is a racist, not because he thinks one race is better than another but because he said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black." That is the definition of racism. If Donald Trump made the same comment about white people the media would talk about it for weeks, Biden says it, he apologizes, they move on.
More Joe Biden narrow-mindedness, “You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” (That was in reference to Obama.) ... If you have a problem figuring out if that is a racist statement, then you ain't smart.
Joe Biden makes Archie Bunker sound like Greg Brady ... Biden, “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.”
Here's another gem from Joe — “In Delaware, the largest growth in population is Indian-Americans moving from India. You can't go into a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”
Many of us have had enough of the left's sanctimony and hypocrisy over racism. I challenge Walter Davis, Quddus Snyder, Steve Webster, and their political peers to admit that Biden is a bigot. After reading Biden's racist quotes, for you not to do so is a sign of ignorance, plus a lack of political honesty and integrity.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
