To the editor:
NPR had a panel of experts discussing their new narrative of “no winner” on election night. They were explaining why this narrative needs to be spread in the media immediately.
Their goal is to set the public’s expectation for election night as “no winner.” If they can, they will resort to stealing this election by harvesting ballots in battleground states.
In the days following the election, the MSM will have their political activists posing as journalists speculating on “missing ballots.” The Democrats will accuse the Republicans of rushing the outcome claiming that they want “all the votes counted.” But the Democrats don’t care about American voters, it’s about power. The Democrats will garner bogus ballots. Trump will have to win reelection in an insurmountable landslide to crush the Democrats’ electoral fraud.
This particular NPR program noted that this election will be held “in the middle of a pandemic,” creating more absentee ballots ... OK, but just last month Dr. Fauci said that “He sees no reason why people shouldn’t feel safe at the polls.” So why is the media continuing with the pandemic narrative instead of reassuring voters that it’s safe to vote in person. The Democrats say, “follow the science” ... Why isn’t NPR following Dr. Fauci’s advice? It’s because Dr. Fauci’s advice doesn’t fit their “absentee in ballots and kneecapped USPS” narrative. Every single thing the Democrats do is contrived.
Dems contrived: It was the DNC who mangled the outcome of the Iowa Caucuses. No winner for days because the Biden campaign and the DNC wouldn’t accept that he came in a distant fourth. Biden representatives raised questions about the trustworthiness of the results. It was the Biden camp along with the DNC who were delaying the returns because of their poor results.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
