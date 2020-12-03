To the editor:
In response to Quddus Snyder’s letter Dec. 3, 2020: “The Republicans are a den of liars.”
Well, what should be the consequences of Rep. Adam Schiff’s lies? In days gone by, if a member of Congress was caught in a deliberate lie, knowingly misleading Congress and the American people, there were serious consequences. Schiff’s own party would denounce him, perhaps he would resign in disgrace, like Nixon. But not in today’s politics.
For several years Schiff played right into the Democrat base with calculated lies, cheered on by Mr. Snyder, fellow party members and by most of the media. The coordinated media not only enabled Schiff’s lies, they were an essential part of it. Russian collusion, whistleblowers, Ukraine, and who could forget Schiff’s televised made up version of a phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine?
Schiff knew there was no proof of collusion or anything else for that matter. Yet, Schiff repeatedly touted his now discredited claims (day in, and day out) for years. He is a hero — to some, and a liar to others. Lest we forget the canard’s history here. Schiff has for several years touted his assertions that he had seen evidence that President Trump knowingly colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. Don’t hold your breath; he hasn’t produced a molecule of it, it never existed.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
