To the editor:
In response to John Bossio's letter: "Republican lies put the country on a deadly course." You want to talk about lying in politics? Fine. Democrats lie and misinform all the time. Adam Schiff had "direct evidence" of Trump-Russian collusion. Lie. "You can keep your doctor." Lie. "It's easier to get a gun than a library book." Cute. "Mitt Romney hasn't paid his taxes in ten years." Lie.
Democrats lie all the time, but the partisan media allows it. When the Democrats lie, the media helps them. When Trump was accused of lying, we suffered endless analysis. When Democrats lie we get nothing. Democrats lie and misinform about things that matter; they just don't pay the same price as Republicans. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning school boards and teachers unions from mandating masks in schools. So the media spun his executive order into: "Gov. DeSantis banned masks in public schools." He didn't "ban" masks — he chose parental choice, not big government mandates.
Democrats chant "character matters." But there's no character in a party that tells you your taxes went up when they went down. About two-thirds of Americans considered Trump dishonest, including a quarter of his own party. When it comes to dishonesty, however, the media fails to spread the canard evenly.
Has Adam Schiff paid the price for lying about Russian collusion? Nope. And no, Trump did not remove the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office. But a "systemic-racism operative" from Time magazine reported that the bust was removed,. We don't need an ethics lecture from the Democrat Party who lies, and misinforms knowing full well that it is protected by their pom-pom waving cheerleaders in the media.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
