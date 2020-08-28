To the editor:
Requiring voters to produce valid ID is not unreasonable and in fact is necessary for the integrity of our voting system.
The Democrats want to “deep state” the post office bureaucracy as a device to undermine true and valid election results. The intrinsic value of every voter's vote will be diminished if the subverted Democrats have their way and you should be incensed by that.
They are beginning to see a gigantic, silent red wave building for November, and they are losing their minds.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
