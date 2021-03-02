To the editor:
In the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases are trending downward, with several local and state leaders reporting some of the lowest numbers they’ve seen in months.
In Los Angeles County, health officials announced the daily test positivity rate is the lowest it’s ever been. But one “expert” told CNN on Monday: “Despite the progress, COVID numbers in the U.S. are still high. And they could climb higher. We should not ease up, or allow indoor dining, big groups ... getting rid of mask mandates. We have to hold on for another three months,” said Dr. Zeke Emanuel. “What’s at stake by taking off that mask, by dining indoors, is really thousands of people’s lives,” he said.
OK, who’s this Dr. Zeke Emanuel? Ezekiel Jonathan “Zeke” Emanuel is an American oncologist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. I Googled the Center for American Progress. According to Wikipedia, the Center for American Progress is a public policy research and advocacy organization which presents a liberal viewpoint on economic and social issues.
In 2011, The Washington Post’s Jason Horowitz described the Center for American Progress as “Washington’s leading liberal think tank” and “an incessant advocate for a broad progressive agenda.” So, CNN’s “expert” is a senior fellow at Washington’s leading liberal think tank, with a broad progressive agenda.
There it is, that little word, “agenda.” These so-called “experts’ are nothing more than progressive power-crazed political hacks. These activists, including Dr. Zeke Emanuel, continue to ruin the economy, and thousands of businesses that will never come back.
Dear Gov. Sununu: Open everything back to normal levels. If some businesses aren’t comfortable going 100 percent, then don’t, it should be your decision, do what’s best for you. I have had it with listening to “the experts.”
Mask is in the trash.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
Zeke Emanuel is chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Healthy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania. University of Pennsylvania Hospital is a world renowned education and research center. His reputation worldwide is impeccable. Do some research.
