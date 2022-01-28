To the editor:
In response to Robert Wiggin's letter: "Produce the evidence that the election was stolen or shut up." I am demanding that you produce the evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. Or shut up. For three-and-a-half years Adam Schiff, the Democrats and the “media” advanced the Russian collusion hoax without a shred of evidence, and they knew it.
Everyone with an ounce of instinct or intelligence knew it was total BS. But did the media stop worshiping Schiff? Did they ask the Democrats about his lies? No. Adam Schiff had as much evidence to back up his claims as President Trump had to prove that Obama was born in Kenya.
Were the investigative journalists hunting down these Russian collusion fables and exposing them as lies? No. In fact, the media played an essential part in the collusion hoax — If they control the narrative — they control the reality.
The consistent continuation of this myth harmed the American people and served to establish a new norm, that the media will be complicit in a Democratic scheme to prevent the peaceful transition of power and to impede the functioning of our government, all because they lost an election and cannot respect the will of the American people.
Harriet Borgerhoff
Sweden, Maine
