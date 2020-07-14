To the editor:
I am writing in response to William Marvel's letter to the editor in which he publicly scolds Alec Kerr for his recent column.
First, I'd like to remind everyone that Tom McLauchlin is no Galileo and, after reading him for several years, I imagine if he were alive during those times he'd be writing furiously about how terrible it is that young whippersnappers don't think the earth is the center of the universe.
It also should be noted that Alec never mentions Marvel in his column because although Marvel's writings are significantly less intellectually astute as they used to be, he does not publicly attempt to humiliate LGBTQ people and others on a regular basis in the newspaper.
Marvel accuses Alec of censorship and fascism but Alec does not suggest censorship. He simply states that a newspaper has the right not to publish columns.
The Conway Daily Sun newspaper chooses to publish McLauchlin no matter what drivel he decides to write because most likely the publisher is actually in agreement. That is fine and in a way that's what makes the editorial page of the Daily Sun such an active hub of spirited civic discussion. So Marvel can relax because there will be no inquisition and burnings at the stake in Schouler Park anytime soon.
Alec could choose to quit but I sure hope he does not because I find his view a refreshing respite from the actually fascist columns that the newspaper publishes every Thursday.
Greg Vander Veer
Glen
