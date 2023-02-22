To the editor:

Leonard Witt’s Feb. 14 letter to the editor on Big Oil hit the nail on the head.

MEPD Ret
Sure, let's completely cripple and collapse our National economy and means of global independence.

Let's see what happens as everyone's retirement plans/investments evaporate.

Yes, let's chase unicorns while our adversaries look on with huge smiles on their faces as they continue to amass and expand their militaries and grow their economies using CARBON-BASED FUELS.

Yes, let's shut down one of our most reliable and inexpensive sources of energy. And while we are at it, why not keep funding a war that will eventually drag us into a very real conflict with Russia and China as they align each other against us using CARBON-BASED FUEL?

Sound good?

