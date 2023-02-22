To the editor:
Leonard Witt’s Feb. 14 letter to the editor on Big Oil hit the nail on the head.
Addressing climate change and wealth distribution will not happen when big banks — Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank (check your L.L. Bean credit card) and Chase, continue to invest in Big Oil (for short-term profits) and not sustainable energy and climate change solutions (for long-term survival), and when Big Oil distributes profits to shareholders instead of sharing the wealth and investing in the future.
While all of us need to make smart individual and community energy decisions, there are two climate approaches that will lead to climate justice.
Support Third Act, an organization encouraging citizens to pull their money out of big banks to pressure them to switch their investment strategy.
On March 21, Third Act is leading a nationwide day of action pledging. If big banks are still funding climate-destroying fossil fuel projects, close your bank account and cut up your credit card and don’t bank with big banks in the future. For more information go to thirdact.org.
Support Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization focused on national policies to address climate change such as carbon pricing, electrification and efficiency, healthy forests and clean energy permitting reform. For more information go to citizensclimatelobby.org.
Citizens’ carbon-pricing solution includes a fee placed on fossil fuels at the source, money collected being returned to American households, and a broader carbon adjustment on goods to and from countries not adopting an equivalent price on carbon.
There are multiple solutions, but telling big banks to stop investing in Big Oil and lobbying our politicians for carbon pricing speaks directly to Mr. Witt’s concerns.
Joyce Allan and Greg Marsello
Jackson
(1) comment
Sure, let's completely cripple and collapse our National economy and means of global independence.
Let's see what happens as everyone's retirement plans/investments evaporate.
Yes, let's chase unicorns while our adversaries look on with huge smiles on their faces as they continue to amass and expand their militaries and grow their economies using CARBON-BASED FUELS.
Yes, let's shut down one of our most reliable and inexpensive sources of energy. And while we are at it, why not keep funding a war that will eventually drag us into a very real conflict with Russia and China as they align each other against us using CARBON-BASED FUEL?
Sound good?
