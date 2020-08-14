To the editor:
My advice to letter-writer Debra Scialla is to be factually correct when writing a rebuttal.
I’m assuming the letter was a response to my characterization of President Donald Trump and his followers as the real anti-Americans. Her attempt at demonizing the Black Lives Matter movement is not credible since she based it on a lie. One only need to fact check the relationship between BLM and ActBlue charities. It is all very legit.
The Right tries to claim that the money donated to BLM goes to the DNC; it does not. Candice Owens, a prolific purveyor of right-wing conspiracy theories, claims that donations to BLM go to white Democrats to get them elected, This is a lie. ActBlue is simply the online platform that campaigns and which groups use to solicit and collect donations. The Republicans have a similar platform named WinRed launched in 2019. I suggest she research how these platforms work.
I understand the Right is intent on demonizing the BLM movement and will stoop to any means to accomplish that narrative. The BLM movement is exercising its constitutionally protected right to protest injustice. Trump is trying to squash that right and impose a totalitarian form of government where he is the rule of law.
Graham Selby
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.