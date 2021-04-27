To the editor:
As Jim Shuff smugly chuckles, let me clue him in on the “maskless” Florida that he gloats over.
Florida is third in the number of COVID-19 cases and fourth in the number of deaths. They are first in the number of new cases and third in the number of new deaths.
Overall Florida’s ranking is third behind California and Texas. These are the latest numbers and here’s a caveat, Florida is being investigated for undercounting its number of deaths, which is hardly surprising since its governor is that ultimate Trumpian, Ron DeSantis. I’m glad Mr Shuff has not contracted the virus but you know what they say, God watches out for children, drunks and fools.
Graham Selby
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.