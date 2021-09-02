To the editor:
Good day, Gov. Sununu,
We have a severe crisis in Carroll County. People who have lived here for 30-plus years are going homeless. This is highly affected by the constant rate of growing poverty in the area. There are no affordable houses or apartments for rent for local citizens.
Our rental houses and apartments are going up for sale overnight! More times than not the tenants are soon served eviction notices, non-renewed lease letters or the rent is increased so much they can no longer afford to live there (the poverty crisis in part).
The “homeless shelters” are all a good distance appart, with nothing close to the area. How do we explain this to children that are becoming homeless? How will this affect our education districts, postal services, DMVs, and health care? We the people of N.H. are suffering. Please help us.
Ellen Caughey
N.H. born, single mom, local business owner
Conway
