Rep. Glenn Cordelli sponsored and Rep. Katy Peternel co-sponsored HB 346, which would mandate healthcare providers to take babies from their parents and perform medical procedures, even when the infant cannot survive. This legislation was voted against in the House Judiciary Committee by 18-1.

Scott Shallcross
Scott Shallcross

Cordelli and Peternel would codify Roman Catholic doctrine into New Hampshire law. That my hard earned tax dollars are paying for a student's religious education is anti-American. Our Founding Fathers believed and fought for a government free from this tyranny.

