Rep. Glenn Cordelli sponsored and Rep. Katy Peternel co-sponsored HB 346, which would mandate healthcare providers to take babies from their parents and perform medical procedures, even when the infant cannot survive. This legislation was voted against in the House Judiciary Committee by 18-1.
Rep. Katy Peternel co-sponsored HB 562, establishing a government-mandated 24-hour waiting period for reproductive care. This legislation would mandate that medical providers must provide counseling beyond what is required before reproductive care is administered. This legislation was voted against in the N.H. House Judiciary Committee by 17-3.
Rep. Peternel co-sponsored HB 591, which would ban all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected (six weeks after conception) except if the pregnancy risks the mother’s life.
This bill had no exceptions, not even for rape or fatal fetal anomalies (when a fetus cannot survive outside the womb or will soon die in the womb). This legislation was voted against in the House Judiciary Committee by 16-4.
CACR 7 is a constitutional amendment sponsored by Rep. Cordelli and co sponsored by Rep. Katy Peternel, which would allow public tax dollars for public education to be spent directly on religious schools, even if these schools violate state and federal discrimination laws. This legislation received a split 10-10 vote in the House Education Committee but was killed in the House.
Rep. Cordelli sponsored HB 440, allowing public dollars from the Education Trust Fund to be used for Education Freedom Accounts. EFAs are state-funded vouchers for private and homeschooling.
The state is already using public dollars from the Education Trust Fund to pay for the EFAs, despite state law not allowing this spending (there is a current court case addressing this issue). This legislation is estimated to cost at least $10.5 million each year. The House passed this bill down party lines.
As you can see, Reps. Cordelli and Peternel have introduced bills so extreme even their own party can’t support them.
I encourage you to Google these bills, verify the information, and form your own opinions.
Cordelli and Peternel would codify Roman Catholic doctrine into New Hampshire law. That my hard earned tax dollars are paying for a student's religious education is anti-American. Our Founding Fathers believed and fought for a government free from this tyranny.
