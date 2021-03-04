To the editor:
My name is Glenn Zeiders, and I am running for selectman in Albany on March 9.
I am a retired U.S. Navy captain with 30 years of active service.
I have extensive leadership and management experience, including three command tours where I employed thousands of sailors and civil service employees.
My wife, Kathy, our granddaughter, Gwen, and I bought our home and moved to Albany in July 2015 following my retirement.
We fell in love with this community for its size, rural nature, beautiful mountains and reasonable tax rate.
I have had the privilege of serving the residents of Albany as a selectman since last October when I was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Cathy Ryan when she resigned to take over as town clerk and tax collector. Since my appointment, I have worked closely with Selectman Hiland and Selectman Ferris on a variety of issues intended to enhance efficiency, control property taxes and improve the quality of life of the residents of Albany.
I ask for your vote on March 9th. Thank you!
Glenn W. Zeiders
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.