To the editor:
We are in a very difficult time in dealing with the pandemic. We hope that the vaccine will help stop the spread. In the meantime there are people hurting, people out of work, businesses closing. So what is the Carroll County Commissioners’ response? A 14 percent increase in the amount they want from you — a 14 percent tax increase in the county portion of your tax bill.
Several weeks ago, the county Republican state representatives (members of the County Delegation) presented a statement calling for a roll back to 2019 spending levels and no tax increase.
We offered to work with the current commissioners and the two newly elected commissioners. At that Dec. 7 meeting, the entire delegation passed a motion requesting further budget input from the commissioners to reduce the budget’s impact on taxpayers. At their most recent meeting, however, the current commissioners have declined to revisit the budget and stand by what they have proposed.
County spending has increased approximately 11 percent in the past two years. Surplus funds have been used to hide spending to artificially hold down tax increases. And at this point, we do not even know what the current surplus is. The 2019 financial audit has not even been completed and we do not know when it will be completed. Yet the commissioners used $2.4 million from this unknown surplus to hold the tax increase to “only” 14 percent. This cannot go on forever and is starting to catch up on all of us.
The delegation will begin working on the budget in January. I hope the new commissioners will work cooperatively with us to reduce the spending and tax increase. What do you think? A 14 percent county tax increase? There are several things you can do. Call/email your state representative, your town selectmen, or call the county directly at (603) 539-7751.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli
Tuftonboro
