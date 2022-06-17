A recent letter claimed that I have done more to damage public schools than any other legislator. Let’s put it another way — I have been a leader in working to make sure that every child will have the opportunity for the education that best meets their needs. That is a badge I will proudly wear.
As to the claim about damage to public schools, it is a false claim. A decade ago, this claim was made about creation of the Tax Credit Scholarship Program. It was false then and is false now. In fact, analysis of studies on public school achievement, when there is significant school choice available, found that 25 of 27 studies showed positive impacts.
In terms of financial impacts, I’ll point out that only three Conway students left for the Education Freedom Account program this school year. When a student leaves, only the state funds follow the student and local funds remain with the district. In addition, the program includes a phase-out of the state funds. But the program will severely damage public schools? We should be talking about the damage to kids stuck in a school in which they are not learning.
I’ll note that the Education Freedom Account program has a family income cap so only low-income families are eligible. This year, there was legislation to repeal the program and kick 2,000 students back to the school that was not meeting their needs. The bill thankfully was defeated. However, all but one House Democrat voted to repeal the program.
Should only wealthy families be able to provide their child with the education options that meet their needs? I say no. If New Hampshire children are our future, then we cannot fail the future by leaving children trapped in schools not meeting their needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.